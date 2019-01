ROAD LEVELS:

None to report

CLOSED:

None to report

CANCELLED:

*Pete Rozmus Junior High Wrestling Invite at Urbana HS

*The junior high wrestling invitational at Northwood has been cancelled.

*Hardin County Pomona Grange

RESCHEDULED:

*Don Wasserbeck Classic Varsity Wrestling Tournament at North Union rescheduled Monday, January 19th.

*Boys basketball Riverdale at tiffin Calvert postpone until February 19