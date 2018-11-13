An 18 year old Bellefontaine resident is facing several felony drug charges after being arrested this past Sunday night.

WPKO radio reported that Wesley Oldaker was stopped by Bellefontaine Police near Burger King in the Highpoint Village parking lot.

A search of the vehicle was conducted when officers smelled a strong odor of marijuana in the truck.

Four large zip lock bags of marijuana weighing 155 grams, along with LSD were confiscated as was a cell phone and cash.

Oldaker identified a person he purchased the LSD from but refused to name who he sold to.

He was charged with trafficking in LSD, trafficking in marijuana, possession of LSD, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Oldaker was transported to the Logan County Jail.