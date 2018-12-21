COLUMBUS – Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted today announced that five local elections were decided by a single vote or tied during the 2018 General Election held on November 6. All five contests were local issues.

“Once again we’re reminded that every vote and every election matters,” Secretary Husted said. “Issues and races at the local level directly impact our lives. The fact that 204 elections over the last five years have come down to a single vote proves that each one of us can make a difference.”

Issues and ballot questions require a majority vote in order to pass, so in the case of tie votes, the matter fails. For local races, such as city council or county central committee, in the case of tie votes winners are determined by lot. All of the races that resulted in a tie in the 2018 General Election were decided by either a coin toss or name draw.

Ahead of the 2015 General Election, Secretary Husted announced a new, statewide initiative giving every voter access to an online voter toolkit where they could view a sample ballot. This allows voters to know what they will be asked to decide when they cast their ballot. The online voter toolkit also gives voters the ability to track their absentee ballot, find their polling location and check their voter registration.

Secretary Husted has made it easier for Ohioans to get registered to vote and become an active participant in our democracy. Ohioans can register to vote and update their voter address online. To date, more 98,000 people have registered to vote online and more than 668,000 Ohio voters have updated their information via the internet.