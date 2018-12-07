The Hardin Memorial Hospital Foundation’s Mistletoe Ball held last week was a success.

The event was held December 1 and raised $40,000.

The money will benefit the Infusion Center renovation project at the hospital.

The proceeds were generated through donations, ticket sales and the traditional silent and live auctions held that evening.

Among those attending in the masquerade masks were members of the Heilman family, long standing committee members of the ball.

Mistletoe Ball chairperson Linda Smith expressed her appreciation for the all the support that makes the ball a success year after year.