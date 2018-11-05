The Ohio Department of Veterans Services (ODVS) and Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame Foundation will honor the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame 2018 Class during its annual Induction Ceremony this Thursday, November 8, at 10 a.m. at Radiant Life Church in Dublin, Ohio.

The 20-person class will be honored with medals by ODVS Director Chip Tansill and Ohio Lieutenant Governor Mary Taylor.

The Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame was established in 1992 by former Gov. George Voinovich to recognize outstanding professional achievement, service to the community and selfless acts of veterans following their military service.