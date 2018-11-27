The Kenton City Council along with the Grove Cemetery Association and the Township Trustees met for their annual combined meeting.

The Grove Cemetery Association which is tasked in the maintaining of the Grove Cemetery, updated the community on projects within the cemetery. These projects ranged from the replacement of tile within the grounds to the removal of damaged and dead trees.

However, the Kenton City Council was then able to run their regularly scheduled meeting after the conclusion of the combined meeting. On the agenda for the meeting were line items that were addressed as being of concern in the upcoming 2019 budget by Mayor, Randy Manns. In his email to Council, the Mayor points out expenditures in which he sees need increased or decreased for reasons that are cited. These suggestions range from $30,000 dollars for the removal of nuisance housing to $9,000 for the installment of lights at Waterworks park for the inclusion of adequate lighting for night games. The Mayor states in his email to Council, “I am not going to sign a budget that I do not think addresses these issues.”.

From that email, a rebuttal email was sent and submitted to Council by Finance Committee Member, Dave Beazley. Within the rebuttal email, Beazley, dismantles line items that were addressed within the Mayor original email to Council. Beazley cites concern for all of the Mayors requests and suggestions when it concerns the 2019 budget. Without the addition of the Mayors suggestions, the budget for 2019 would be within $1,000 dollars of breaking even. When asked about the requests for additions of line items, Beasley said, quote “We, the Finance Committee are not opposed to spending money but we want it spent well.”

Kenton Mayor, Randy Manns, was absent from the meeting, and was unable to be reached for comment. This story is developing as the budget was moved to be read for its second reading in two weeks.