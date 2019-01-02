2019 blew in with a lot of rain and strong winds beginning New Year’s Eve.

Rain flooded roads around the county, prompting the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office to urge motorists to drive with caution.

There were no reports of any major problems caused by the heavy rains.

The winds kicked in late in the evening and began to subside during the overnight New Year’s morning.

A wind advisory was in effect until around 2 Tuesday morning.

At one point winds were gusting up to 50 miles hour.

There were reports of tree limbs down and some power lines as well.

There were no widespread power outages reported, and service was restored to all customers of American Electric Power by around midnight Monday night.