COLUMBUS —The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) issues Requests for Proposals (RFP) for the selection and appointment of Deputy Registrars (DRs) to operate license agencies throughout Ohio. License agencies provide vehicle registrations, assist with the issuance of driver licenses/identification cards, and offer other services on behalf of the BMV. Deputy Registrars are independent contractors and are selected on a competitive basis as described in the Ohio Administrative Code and the RFP.

Deputy Registrars receive service fees of $3.50 for vehicle registrations, driver licenses, identification cards, and other driver and motor vehicle related transactions; $0.90 for each vision screening performed, and $8 for driver’s license reinstatement fee service transactions. The contract term is generally five years.

The BMV expects to issue RFP packets in January 2019 for 47 Deputy Registrar locations. Available locations can be found at https://www.bmv.ohio.gov/dr-rfp-available-locations.aspx

There will be a DR Proposal Conference, which provides information on the bidding process, what documents are required and provides individuals with the opportunity to obtain further information about the RFP. The 2019 DR Proposal Conference will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 3, 2019 and at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, January 4, 2019, in the Ohio Department of Transportation Central Office Auditorium at 1980 W. Broad Street, Columbus, Ohio 43223. NOTE: Both conferences will be webcast during the above date/times, and a recording of the DR Proposal Conference will be available after the conferences have concluded.

For more information, please attend the conference, or visit our website at http://www.bmv.ohio.gov/dr-rfp.aspx.