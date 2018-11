The 2019 Honda CR-V will start rolling out at Honda dealerships today.

Prices for the Ohio-made 2019 CR-V start at 24,350 for the LX with two-wheel drive and $25,750 for the LX with all-wheel-drive.

The new CR-V comes with driver-assist technology including blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic monitoring and auto high-beam headlights, as well as Honda sensing on EX and higher models.

The 2019 Honda CR-V is manufactured in Ohio by Honda plants in East Liberty and Marysville.