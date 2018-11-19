[Kenton, Ohio] – Today, American Farmland Trust, USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service of Ohio, and Hardin Soil Water Conservation District have joined together to announce three women-dedicated learning circle session in northern Ohio. These workshops will focus on soil health, water quality, and specialty cropping systems for women farmers and land owners. Learning Circles provide women the opportunity to meet other land owners, share their farm successes and challenges, discuss their goals for their land and access advice and technical assistance.

Nearly three hundred and one million acres of U.S. land – about a third of the nation’s land in farms – are now farmed or co-farmed by women and at least eighty-seven million additional acres are in the hands of women landowners. Over the next 20 years, the numbers of women farming and or taking on a management role on farmland is likely to increase as three hundred and forty-million acres of farmland are expected to change hands when farmers retire or leave their land to the next generation.

At these learning circles, women will have the opportunity to learn about how to improve their soil health, learn water quality and how to retain nutrients in your fields, and different conservation techniques from cropping systems.

“In the Midwest, women now own or co-own between one-fourth and one-half of the farmland. These women are very interested in farming practices that benefit the health of their land. Our focus is to connect these women with each other and with the resource professionals who can help them with their farmland management goals,” said Jennifer Filipiak, Midwest director for American Farmland Trust.

She continues, “Surveys show that 50 to 66% of women who attend a meeting take at least one conservation action in partnership with their tenants within one year. Actions range from planting cover crops to contacting NRCS for a whole-farm conservation plan to incorporating conservation provisions into their leases with tenants. Women consistently rate the women-only, peer meeting format very highly in surveys.”

Topic: Session 1: Building Soil Health

Location: Mid-Ohio Energy Cooperative, Inc., 1210 W Lima Street, Kenton, Ohio 43326

Time: November 29th, 2018. Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. and the meeting will begin at 9 a.m. Lunch is provided, and the program will end at 3:00 p.m.

RSVP by 4:30 p.m., November 27th by signing up online at http://farmland.salsalabs.org/ohiowomen2018 OR by calling (419) 673-7238, ext. 3.

If you need an accommodation, please notify us when you RSVP. You are more than welcome to bring a friend or family member, just let us know when you RSVP!

Future Learning Circle Opportunities:

Topic: Session 2: Improving Water Quality

Location: Hancock County Agricultural Service Center, 7868 County Road 140, Findlay, Ohio 45840

Time: December 12th, 2018. Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. and the meeting will begin at 9 a.m. Lunch is provided, and the program will end at 3:00 p.m.

Topic: Session 3: Specialty Cropping Systems

Location: TBD – Upper Sandusky, Ohio 43351

Time: (March 2019) Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. and the meeting will begin at 9 a.m. Lunch is provided, and the program will end at 3:00 p.m.