Thirty-eight employers will share $945,000 in grants from the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation to purchase equipment designed to substantially reduce or eliminate workplace injuries and illnesses.

The recipient employers operate in 31 Ohio counties including two counties in our region.

G2 Revolution will receive nearly $8300 and Molten Corporation was awarded just over $14,400. Both are in Hancock County.

Also, Marion Township in Marion County was awarded just over $6200.