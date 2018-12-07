(COLUMBUS, Ohio)— Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine is urging Ohio fifth graders and their teachers to take part in the 2019 National Missing Children’s Day Poster Contest.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Missing Persons Unit is now accepting entries for the contest.

The contest’s theme is “Bringing Our Missing Children Home,” and it is sponsored nationally by the United States Department of Justice. The purpose of the contest is to help raise awareness about child safety, exhibit America’s efforts to bring missing children home safely, and highlight the importance of preemptive education programs.

Fifth graders across the state are eligible to submit a poster to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office that incorporates the theme of the contest into their artwork. The artwork will be judged on creativity, reflection of the contest theme, and design originality.

The top three posters will be selected by a panel of judges from the Ohio AMBER Alert Steering Committee and the Ohio Attorney General’s Office. The winners, their parents, and teachers will be invited to Columbus to receive their awards.

Ohio’s first place winner will then be entered into the national contest, where one nationwide winner will travel to Washington, D.C., to participate in the National Missing Children’s Day ceremony.

Ohio entries should be sent to the Ohio Attorney General’s Missing Persons Unit, P.O. Box 365, London, Ohio, 43140. The deadline is February 15, 2019.

Each poster must be submitted with a completed application, which includes a description of the poster and a brief biography of the artist. Click here to access the application and contest rules.