COLUMBUS – The Ohio State Highway Patrol joined forces with members of the 6-State Trooper Project enforcing and raising awareness impaired driving from 12 a.m. on December 7 through 11:59 p.m. on December 9. The high-visibility campaign included the Indiana State Police, Kentucky State Police, Michigan State Police, Pennsylvania State Police, West Virginia State Police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

During the initiative, OSHP arrested 280 drivers for OVI and educated motorists about the dangers of driving impaired.

The 6-State Trooper Project is a multi-state law enforcement partnership aimed at providing combined and coordinated law enforcement and security services in the areas of highway safety, criminal patrol, and information sharing.

For a complete breakdown of the 6-State activity, please visit https://www.publicsafety.ohio.gov/links/6StateTrooperResults_OVI.pdf