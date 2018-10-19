COLUMBUS – The Ohio State Highway Patrol joined forces with members of the 6-State Trooper Project to focus on speed, safety belt and OVI enforcement on Interstate 70. The initiative began Friday October 12 at 12:01 a.m. and ran through Sunday, October 14th at 11:59 p.m. The high-visibility enforcement included the Indiana State Police, Pennsylvania State Police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

During the enforcement initiative, OSHP issued 510 speed and 77 safety belt citations, and made 11 OVI arrests. Combined, the three agencies accounted for 736 speed and 87 safety belt citations, and 14 DUI/OVI arrests.

The 6-State Trooper Project is a multi-state law enforcement partnership aimed at providing combined and coordinated law enforcement and security services in the areas of highway safety, criminal patrol, and intelligence sharing.