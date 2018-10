A California man charged with aggravated menacing yesterday.

According to the report from the Kenton Police Department, officers responded to Graphic Packaging in the 2000 block of Fontaine street for a report of a disgruntled truck driver who came into the business and threatened an employee with a hammer.

Officers arrested 42 year old Pony Graham Cotton of Taft California and charged him with aggravated menacing. Officers found a 16 oz claw hammer and three types of open beer bottles.