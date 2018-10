The hours for the last days of in person absentee and early voting have been set.

Today through this Friday November 2, the hours are 8am to 7pm, 8am to 4pm Saturday November 3, 1 to5pm Sunday November 4 and 8am to 2pm Monday November 5.

Absentee and early voting is at the Board of Elections office located in the basement of the Hardin County Courthouse.

After 5pm and weekends, use the south entrance of the courthouse.