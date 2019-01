Abundant Life Women’s Boutique will be opening Monday January 7.

The hours will be Mondays 9am-12pm and Thursdays 5pm-8pm at the Abundant Life Outreach Center, which is the former Eastcrest School on Madison Avenue in Kenton.

To help celebrate the occasion, the Hardin County Chamber and Business Alliance will hold a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at the boutique.

That is scheduled for noon on Friday January 11.