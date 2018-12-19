The Ada Police Clerk’s office will merge with the Ada Water and Sewer Clerk’s Office allowing customers the ability to access services from one location within the village offices.

Effective Monday December 24, the central/combined clerk’s offices will be located in the current water/sewer office in the Ada Municipal Building with normal business hours of Monday through Friday 8:00 am to 4:30 pm.

Beginning next week, customers will be able to pick up police reports, accident reports, request house checks, golf cart inspections, pay parking tickets and access other police services through the central clerk’s office.

The doors to the previous police clerk’s office will be closed permanently.

The police department’s telephone system will remain the same. Customers requesting police service or information will still dial 419-634-0010.

As always, in case of an emergency callers should dial 911.