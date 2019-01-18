In light of potentially heavy snowfall this weekend, Ada residents are reminded that all vehicles parked on an established Snow Route must remove their vehicles from the street for snow plows.

Once your street has been cleared, you can again park on the street.

According to Ada Ordinance, snowfall in excess of 4″ constitutes a snow emergency requiring the removal of vehicles from snow routes. Snow routes are indicated by street signs on or near your street block.

Failure to comply can lead to your vehicle being towed and a $100.00 fine.