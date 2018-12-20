The Ada Senior Citizens elected officers for 2019 at their December 12, 2018 meeting at Community Health Professionals. Chloe Cole will serve as President, Phyllis Battels will be Vice President, Sally Smith will be Secretary, Roy Justice will be Treasurer and Don Traxler will be in charge of Public Relations and Media.

Ada area senior citizens (anyone 55 and older) are invited to a special lunch at 12:30 on Tuesday, January 1, 2019 to celebrate and welcome in the New Year. The free sauerkraut and pork lunch will be held in the Community Room of the Community Health Professionals at 1200 South Main Street. Euchre and board games will follow after the lunch. Come and enjoy the food, fellowship and fun! Reservations are not required.

The first business meeting will be held Wednesday, January 9, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. in the Community Room of the Community Health Professionals. The group will be taking suggestions for possible trips and activities for the year. Please come and share your ideas of places you have visited and that can be a one-day trip. Euchre and board games will follow. Membership dues of $10 will be accepted at this meeting.

The group will meet at Vancrest of Ada 600 West North Avenue on Wednesday, January 23, 2019 at 1:45 p.m. We will be visiting and playing euchre and board games with our friends who are residents and unable to come to our meetings.

Citizens age 55 and over who reside in the Ada area are invited to come and join the group for a $10 annual membership and participate in the usual twice-monthly meetings and activities.