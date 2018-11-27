The Village of Ada is in the process of transitioning into a new refuse provider for village residents.

New totes from Wright Refuse have already been delivered. If you have not received one, call the Village Office at 419-634-4045.

The last village-wide pickup for Republic Services is today. After that, residents are asked to leave the Republic totes on the curbside and not to place any more items in them.

The first refuse pickup for Wright Refuse is nest Tuesday December 4.

More information on this can be found at the Village of Ada Facebook page.