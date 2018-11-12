Ada won the Northwest Conference Scholastic Bowl competition with a 8-0 record in matches held at Lincolnview High School on Saturday.

Crestview and Bluffton tied for 2nd with 6-2 records in the competition followed by Spencerville, Columbus Grove, Allen East and Paulding (tie), Lincolnview and Delphos Jefferson.

Standings for varsity teams with win/loss records for the competition are listed below:

.Ada 8-0

.Crestview 6-2

.Bluffton 6-2

.Spencerville 5-3

.Columbus Grove 4-4

.Allen East 3-5

.Paulding 3-5

.Lincolnview 1-7

.Delphos Jefferson 0-8

The Northwest Conference Scholastic Bowl is an annual competition among the schools of the conference with teams of 4 students competing in a round robin quiz bowl competition.