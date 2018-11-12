Ada won the Northwest Conference Scholastic Bowl competition with a 8-0 record in matches held at Lincolnview High School on Saturday.
Crestview and Bluffton tied for 2nd with 6-2 records in the competition followed by Spencerville, Columbus Grove, Allen East and Paulding (tie), Lincolnview and Delphos Jefferson.
Standings for varsity teams with win/loss records for the competition are listed below:
.Ada 8-0
.Crestview 6-2
.Bluffton 6-2
.Spencerville 5-3
.Columbus Grove 4-4
.Allen East 3-5
.Paulding 3-5
.Lincolnview 1-7
.Delphos Jefferson 0-8
The Northwest Conference Scholastic Bowl is an annual competition among the schools of the conference with teams of 4 students competing in a round robin quiz bowl competition.