The annual meeting of the Hardin County Agricultural Society and election of directors will take place this Saturday.

Hardin County residents that are good standing members of the Hardin County Agricultural Society are invited to vote in the election that will be held on November 3rd from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm in the fair office on the fairgrounds.

To introduce the candidates a “Meet the Candidates” piece has been posted on the website hardincountyfair.org.

At 7:30 pm, the Hardin County Agricultural Society will hold their annual meeting in the Arts & Crafts Building.

Like all other meetings of the board of directors, the meeting is open to the public.