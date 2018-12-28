The Hardin County Agricultural Society met Wednesday, December 26, 2018, for their January board meeting and Holiday Dinner at the Plaza Inn Restaurant in Mt. Victory, Ohio. Eighteen directors were present and twenty five guests were present.

Corey Ledley, President, called the meeting to order.

Corey Ledley, President and Brad Murphy, Vice President honored Howard Lyle for his 16 years and Paul Rickenbacher for his 38 years of service to the Hardin County Agricultural Society.

Two thank you’s were read under correspondence.

Brad Murphy, Chairman of the Executive Committee, reviewed the minutes from the Executive Committee’s Dec. 19th meeting. Revised contracts for Judi Cronley and Pete Fout were approved. The rest of the executive committee minutes were also approved. 2019 committee assignments were given to all members. Judi Cronley reviewed the 2018 Annual Financial Report with the board. The board moved to accept the report. Directors were all paid their annual salary of $1.00.

Pete Fout, caretaker for the grounds, stated blinds have been changed in the community building.

Everyone was reminded the Jr Fair Livestock Sale Committee and Livestock Committee Meetings will be Wednesday, January 16th – starting at 6:30pm. The steer weight in is Saturday, Dec. 29th from 8am – 10am at the fairgrounds.

It was noted an advertising/sponsorship committee meeting needs scheduled to discuss the sponsorship packet and get it distributed.

Nancy Rickenbacher, Jr. Fair Board Director, stated they are trying to get a group together to attend the OFMA conference in Columbus.

Under old business:

Directors staying overnight at the convention were reminded to turn in their tax exempt papers.

Under new business:

Judi Cronley stated she mailed 80 Christmas cards and that the 4th quarter newsletter has been sent. The board moved to keep the Consignment Sale rates the same as last year. The Annual Consignment Sale is set for Saturday, March 9th at 9am, with items being accepted on Wednesday, Thursday, or Friday before the sale from 9am-5pm.

The next board meeting will be Wednesday, February 6th at 7:00pm in the Fair Office.