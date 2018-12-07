The Hardin County Agricultural Society met Wednesday, December 5, 2018, for their December board meeting. Seventeen directors were present and ten guests were present.

Corey Ledley, President, called the meeting to order.

Doug Crawford, from the Hardin County Horse Shoe Pitchers, voiced his concern over the $150 monthly rental charge his group needs to pay to pitch horse shoes at the fairgrounds now.

Chris Rogers, from Shane’s Shirts, expressed his interest in making items for the fair.

Mark Light, OSU Extension Agent, thanked the board for their levee support and letters about the steer weigh in have been mailed.

Thank you’s were read under correspondence.

The executive committee meeting minutes from November 13th were approved. The board decided on Wednesday, Dec. 26th as the Holiday Dinner/January Meeting date. The dinner will be at 6pm at the Plaza Rest. Reservations need to be to Judi Cronley by Friday, December 14th. The 2019 proposed budget was approved. The 2019 code of conduct was distributed and signed by all board members and employees. The board voted on 3 new members to the executive committee, replacing those going off of the committee. Rob Wilson, Craig Stump and Dale Cockerell were selected as the 3 members, with Rob and Craig on for 2 years and Dale on for one year. The board moved to keep the rental rates for 2019 the same as 2018.

Corey Ledley called the meeting into executive session at 7:40pm to discuss the 3 Goshen Twp. individuals seeking to be nominated to the board for one year.

Jack McBride and Mark Garmon called the regular board meeting back into session at 7:45pm.

The board chose Nancy Rickenbacher to be nominated as the Goshen Twp. Director for one year. Judi Cronley, notarizer, swore Nancy in as director for one year.

Kelly Buchenroth, chairperson of the ground’s committee, stated there are 26 campers and 12 cars being stored for the winter. Other grounds projects were discussed.

An offer to use the arts/crafts building and grounds to the Good Sam’s group for a staff meeting from April 15-17th was approved.

An update was given on the insurance claim for the cancelled concert. The money was not received in time, to fall in the correct fiscal year, but the money was approved by the insurance company and should arrive by a check in the next 7 days.

Judi Cronley stated that there are still 35 JR fair livestock exhibitors, 23 families, which need to cash their premium checks from the 2018 Hardin County Fair. Those need to be cashed by the middle of January. Dale Cockerell noted the steer weigh in is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 29th from 8am-10am. Don Spar stated the Jr Fair Livestock Sale Committee and Livestock Committee Meetings will be Wednesday, January 16th – starting at 6:30pm.

It was noted an advertising/sponsorship committee meeting needs scheduled to discuss the sponsorship packet and get it distributed. Technology is also being added to the advertising /sponsorship committee.

Nancy Rickenbacher, Jr. Fair Board Director, stated the 2019 Jr. Fair board members are being selected.

Under old business:

Meeting dates and times for 2019 were given to all board members.

Under new business:

Branding ideas were discussed. It was noted an executive committee meeting date needs set to organize committees before the next regular board meeting.

The next board meeting will be Wednesday, December 26th at 6:00pm at the Plaza Restaurant in Mt. Victory.