The Hardin County Agricultural Society met Wednesday, November 7, 2018, for their November board meeting. Nineteen directors were present and seven guests were present.

Corey Ledley, President, called the meeting to order.

Mark Badertscher, OSU Extension Agent, asked if the board would be interested in finding a place to hang the Ag. Hall of Fame pictures – there are currently around 50 and that number grows by around 4 each year.

A thank you was read under correspondence.

An Executive Committee Meeting date was set for November 13th at 6:30pm to discuss the 2019 budget, bonuses and contracts. It was noted a new executive committee will be selected at the December board meeting. Someone for Howard Lyle’s remaining 1 year and Kelly Buchenroth’s 2 year position will be filled. Paul Ralston was selected as the board’s delegate for the OFMA annual meeting during the OFMA convention in January. Don Spar was nominated as the alternate delegate.

Kelly Buchenroth, chairperson of the ground’s committee, stated there is only winter storage available for one big camper, etc. and several small spots under 10’ tall. The contract for the Mid Ohio Classic Scooter Club was discussed. They will be renting the fairgrounds from May 15-18th, 2019. The board moved to offer the horse shoe pitching group a price of $150 a month to pitch through the summer months. The office and arts/crafts building are going to be rekeyed. Dale Cockerell is looking into a project in the beef barn for the memorial money from Tom Kritzler. The EMT’s are going to be offered a site on the fairgrounds to build their building on. The Ag. Society has never paid for an organization’s building to be built.

An update was given on the insurance claim for the cancelled concert. Rob Wilson stated he is looking into having KOI drag racing for Wednesday night of the fair next year.

Judi Cronley stated that all livestock exhibitor checks have been mailed.

Janie Seiler, chairperson of the rides/concession’s dept., stated Oakridge Realty still has their building at the fairgrounds and will be sending them an invoice for rent. They have been called several times to remove it, with no action taken.

The Jr Fair Affidavit report needed by the Ohio Dept. of Agriculture was approved. It stated there was over $7,000 in premium money paid to Jr. Fair exhibitors.

It was noted there is a need to have an admission/gates committee meeting to discuss options for gate workers during the fair. There were 2 groups during the week that didn’t really work out well and new help needs to be researched.

Under old business:

The board was reminded about the district meeting at the Auglaize County Fairgrounds, scheduled for November 8th.

Under new business:

The board moved to request the 2019 Hardin County Fair be Tuesday, Sept. 3rd through Sunday, Sept. 8th. A quote from Signs Ohio for a digital sign at the front of the fairgrounds was discussed. It was noted other quotes need to be obtained.

The next regular board meeting will be Wednesday, December 5th at 7:00pm in the Fair Office.