The Hardin County Agricultural Society met on Saturday, November 3rd with Craig Stump, Acting President, presiding.

Craig Stump reported the election results:

.Buck Township: Jason Fulton

.Dudley Township: Brad Murphy

.Lynn Township: Paul Ralston

.Pleasant Township: Christa Rarey

.Roundhead Township: Steve Harpster

.Washington Township: Craig Stump

Director at Large for one year: Dale Cockerell

Top 2 At-Large Director winners: Justin Beale and Andrew Scharf

All directors present were sworn into office by Judi Cronley, notarizer.

With 40 members paid for 2019, the election of officers was held. Dale Cockerell moved to nominate Corey Ledley for President and Andrew Scharf seconded the motion. Charlie McCullough moved to close the nominations, with Jack McBride seconding that motion. Motion passed. Rob Wilson moved to nominate Brad Murphy for Vice President and Charlie McCullough seconded the motion. Rob Wilson moved to close the nominations with Mark Garmon seconding that motion. Motion passed. Therefore Corey Ledley is the Board’s President and Brad Murphy is the Vice President.

Paul Ralston and Jason Fulton moved to keep the regular board meeting date and time the first Wednesday night of each month at 7pm. Motion passed.

DIRECTORS FOR THE 2018-2019 FISCAL YEAR:

1. KELLY BUCHENROTH – TAYLOR CREEK

2. CHARLIE MCCULLOUGH – DIRECTOR AT LARGE

3. CRAIG DECKER – MARION

4. DALE COCKERELL– DIRECTOR AT LARGE

5. JASON FULTON– BUCK

6. MARK GARMON – JACKSON

7. PAUL RALSTON – LYNN

8. JUSTIN BEALE – DIRECTOR AT LARGE

9. COREY LEDLEY – DIRECTOR AT LARGE

10. STEVE HARPSTER – ROUNDHEAD

11. JACK MCBRIDE – CESSNA

12. CHRISTA RAREY – PLEASANT

13. JEFF MORRIS – DIRECTOR AT LARGE

14. ANDREW SCHARF – DIRECTOR AT LARGE

15. VACANT – GOSHEN

16. JANIE SEILER – HALE

17. DON SPAR – LIBERTY

18. CRAIG STUMP – WASHINGTON

19. ROB WILSON – BLANCHARD

20. BRAD MURPHY – DUDLEY

21. DAN BEALE – MCDONALD

The Hardin County Agricultural society met with President, Craig Stump presiding. 18 directors along with 13 Hardin County Agricultural Society members present.

The minutes of last year’s annual meeting were read. Paul Ralston moved they be approved as read. Charlie McCullough seconded the motion. Motion carried.

Dale Cockerell moved the price of a membership and season ticket be set at $20.00, the same as last year. Jack McBride seconded the motion. Motion carried.

Paul Ralston and Justin Beale moved to have the Director’s pay set at an annual price of $2.00. Jack McBride and Jason Fulton amended the motion to be $1 for the Director’s Pay. Motion passed.

The annual conflict of interest document for 2018/19 was given to every director and signed by all directors in attendance.

Brad Murphy, representing the executive committee, proposed some constitution changes. Paul Ralston and Jason Fulton moved to change the constitution to state “when a Township has less than 20 Society members, at which time the minimum number of signatures required for that township would be 50% of the total number of Society members who are residents of the township they would represent if elected”. Motion passed.

Paul Ralston and Andrew Scharf moved to add “Candidates filing a petition for the position of director must attend one Board meeting, and accumulate a total of eight volunteer work hours toward the Board, prior to the election and in the same calendar year as the election, before being placed on the official ballot.” This motion failed by one vote.

Paul Ralston and Mark Garmon moved to add “A vacancy filled by the board may include a member from a township where there are already three active directors, provided Section 9 of Article V cannot be met.” Motion passed.

Judi Cronley will file an updated copy of the constitution with the Ohio Department of Agriculture.

Next year’s annual meeting, with the annual election to be held on the same day from 3-7pm, will be on Nov. 2nd, 2019.

Dale Cockerell moved to adjourn and Dan Beale seconded the motion. Motion carried.