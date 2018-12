The Alger Public Library is holding the 1st Annual Christmas Book and Chocolate Exchange this weekend.

The event is scheduled for Saturday December 22 from 2 until 4 pm at the libray in Alger.

Participants should bring 1 wrapped book, new or gently used, with chocolate to be exchanged at the library.

You’re also encouraged to dress in your favorite holiday sweater.

This event is for Adults and Teens.