An Alger man was involved in a crash that occurred Tuesday afternoon in Findlay.

WFIN Radio reported that 61 year old James Lee was driving east on Tiffin Avenue and failed to stop in time to avoid hitting a car operated by 39 year old Aleisha Gilmore, who had slowed down to make a left turn.

A 15 year old passenger in Gilmore’s car was transported to Blanchard Valley Hospital for treatment.

Lee was cited for an assured clear distance ahead violation.