An Alger man escaped injury in a one vehicle crash that occurred around 7:15 this morning.

According to information from the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, a car driven by Vincent Olivieri, of Alger, ended up off State Route 195 and traveled into a water filled ditch. The car was submerged in water up to just below the door handle.

Olivieri was not injured.

He was cited for failure to control.