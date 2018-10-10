Alice Virginia Williams 92

of Kenton

Services for Virginia Williams will be at 1:00 PM Monday, October 15, 2018 at Otterbein Church with Pastor Denny Livingston officiating. Burial will follow in Otterbein Cemetery. Friends may call 2 hours prior to the service at the church.

She passed away October 9, 2018 at the Kenton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Virginia was born on October 19, 1925 in Hardin County, Ohio to the late Leonard Ray and Margaret Marie (Born) Kelly. On April 21, 1946 she married Bernard Ellsworth Williams and he preceded her in death on April 13, 2018.

Virginia is survived by her two sons; Douglas (Jane Baker) Williams and Terry (Peg) Williams; three grandsons; Brian, Eric and Jason (Tammy) Williams all of Kenton; two great grandsons; Blaze and Ace Williams of Columbus.

She was preceded in death by a brother Robert “Bob” Kelly and a niece Bobbie Ann Kelly of Florida.

The biggest part of her life was being a homemaker and helping maintain the family farm. She helped our troops in WWII by wiring harnesses for war planes in a plant located in Marion, Ohio. She later worked for Runkle/Johnson candy factory in Kenton, Ohio.

She was a very faithful member of the Otterbein Untied Methodist church in which she helped with many of the tasks there. Virginia graduated from Bliss College of Columbus in 1944 receiving a diploma in the Secretarial department which she put to good use during her 40 years as secretary of Painter Creek Grange. She became a member of the grange in 1939 totaling her years with the organization at 79. She was the first to receive the Painter Creek Grange member of the year award in 1979 and was a 7th degree member.

She enjoyed being a member of the Worthy Mothers Club of Dudley township, knitting afghans, crocheting dollies, embroidering pillow cases, mowing the lawn, watching the food channel and the World Wrestling Federation.

Memorials may be made to Painter Creek Grange or Otterbein United Methodist Church.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.