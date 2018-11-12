Aline Click Rowe, age 94, died on Friday, November 9, 2018 at 8:15 PM at Vancrest of Ada, after a two week illness.

She was born on November 20, 1923 in Garrett, Kentucky to the late Frank and Virgie (Huff) Click. On February 28, 1939 Aline married Earnest Rowe and they were married for 66 years before his passing. They married at the age of 15 and 18.

Aline retired in 1982 after working for 30 years at the OK Manufacturing Company (known today as Wilson Sporting Goods) of Ada, while working on the cutter she cut the first sample football for the NFL. She formerly worked in La Port, Indiana at the Kingsbury Ordinance Plant, building bombs during WWII. Aline was a member of the McGuffey Freewill Baptist Church for twenty-four years and a member of the Cridersville Independent Church for twenty years.

Aline is survived by her two daughters: Drucilla Watts of McGuffey and Brenda Fox of McGuffey; five grandchildren: Misty (Gary) Conley, Krystle Lackey, Corey Watts, Tracy (Marianna) Watts and Tammy (James) Carter all of McGuffey; ten great grandchildren: Lindsay Fisher, Shelby Conley, Kindsey May, Kolby Conley, Brantley Watts, Ciarra Allison, Cody Watts, Savannah Butler, Ryan Sparkman and Kelcy Musselman; ten great-great grandchildren: Annamari, Jaxson, Lorna, Reed, Bryce, Brylyn, Kaesin, Oaklyn, Colyer and Owen.

She was preceded in death by two sons-in-law: J. Aster Watts and Daniel L. Fox; two grandchildren: Jeff Watts and Jackie Watts Sparkman; two great grandchildren: Cebrina Watts and Brandin Sparkman; four sisters: Shirley Huff, Wanda Lee Huff, Shannon Layne, Genevieve “Soup” Ramey and Holly Click; and a brother, Glen Click.

Funeral services will begin at 11:00 AM on Thursday, November 15, 2018 at Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Alger with Pastor Don Webb, Pastor David Trusty and Pastor Eddie Wireman officiating. Burial will be in Preston Cemetery, Alger.

Friends may call from 4:00 to 8:00 PM on Wednesday, November 14, 2018 at Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Alger and until time of service on Thursday.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the McGuffey Freewill Baptist Church.

For more information, contact Hanson-Neely Funeral Home.