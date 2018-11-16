The Hardin County Chamber & Business Alliance Board of Directors announced the board approved staff transition plan for 2019.

.Jacqualine Fitzgerald will become Director of Economic and Community Development. She will be be working full time to advance strategic growth efforts with retail, commercial and industrial projects as well as continuing her work with community development that includes the Kenton Historic Courthouse District.

.Wes Goldsmith has been named Director of Marketing and Member Services. He has worked as a part-time consultant but will transition to full-time to advance marketing operations as well as advancing member services.

Jesse Purcell will continue as Director of Chamber and Tourism, and Chris Barker will continue as Administrative Assistant.

On a limited basis, President and CEO Jon Cross will help assist the board and administration leadership needs.

Cross added that he is honored and humbled to become the next State Representative of the 83rd Ohio House District, noting that this is the first time that a member of the Ohio House of Representatives has been from Hardin County since legislative districts were formed in 1967.