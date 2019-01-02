The American Red Cross encourages people to help meet the urgent need for blood and platelets by resolving to give blood this January – National Blood Donor Month.

Donating blood or platelets is a way to make a lifesaving impact in the new year for patients in need.

Upcoming blood drives in Hardin County include:

Two in Ada, January 28 from 11:30-5:30 at Visiting Nurses & Hospice and January 31 from 10:00 to 4:00 in McIntosh Center at Ohio Northern University.

There will also be two in Kenton this month, on the 21st from noon until 6 at First Baptist Church and January 28 from noon until 6 at the Kenton Moose Lodge.