The American Red Cross urgently needs blood and platelet donors to make an appointment now to give and help ensure patients can get the treatment they need at a moment’s notice.

A blood drive will be held in Forest on Wednesday December 26 from 2 until 7.

It will be at the McVitty Memorial VFW Post 1182 located at 204 West Lima Street in the village.

A seasonal decline in donations occurs from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day when donors become busy with family gatherings and travel. In addition, severe winter weather can cause blood drive cancellations and negatively affect the blood supply.