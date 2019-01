The Alger Memorial Festival Committee has recently dissolved and all funds have been disbursed.

According to a release from Secretary/Treasurer Anita Ray, Not By Choice Outreach, Upper Scioto Valley School Lunch program, AMVET Honor Guard and several other others will benefit from the group’s donations.

Ray thanked everyone for their support over the years and will miss seeing everyone at the breakfasts, which were served Saturday mornings in Alger.