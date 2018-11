Amos L. Wolber, 96 of Ada, Ohio

Amos Wolber passed away on Friday, November 23, 3018. Funeral Services for Amos. L. Wolber will be held at Hanson-Neely Funeral Home in Ada. Services will be held at 11am on Tuesday, November 27, 2018.

Friends may call one hour prior to the services from 10:00am to 11:00am on Tuesday, November 27, 2018.

Memorials can be made to:

The Wounded Warrior Project

P.O. Box 758517

Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517

Arrangements handled by:

Hanson-Neely Funeral Home of Ada