A breaking and entering occurred at a Kenton Village Apartments unit.

According to the Kenton Police Department report, the occupant told officers that she was away for five days and during that time someone broke into her apartment.

It appears entry was gained through the front door, as the lock was damaged. Entry was also made in what appears to be a separate incident. The back window close to the door was broken enabling the suspect to reach through and unlock the door.

It is not known what if anything is missing, and the incident remains under investigation.