A blood drive will be held in Kenton on Monday October 22.

Blood donations are down due to drives being cancelled because of two major recent hurricanes.

American Red Cross officials say that appointments to donate blood are way down for the Monday blood drive in Kenton.

Visit red cross blood.org and enter sponsor code Kenton, to make an appointment.

Walk-ins will be welcome as well.

The blood drive will be held from noon until 6 at the First Baptist Church on County Road 175 in Kenton.