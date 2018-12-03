The Kenton boys basketball team won their home opener over the weekend.

The Wildcats overcame a slow start before pulling away and beating Waynesfield-Goshen 90-39.

The game was played Saturday evening.

The Ridgemont High School boys basketball team defeated Madison Plains this past Saturday evening by a final of 68-55.

The Ridgemont 8th grade boys basketball team fell to Urbana middle school 57- 39 Saturday morning.

Leading the way for the Ridgemont was Wade Gamble and Weston McKinley with 10 points each. Jeb McGue added 9 while J.D. Haimerl chipped in 5 points in the loss.

Ridgemont returns to action Monday evening @ Elgin.

The Ridgemont 7th grade team travelled to Urbana Saturday morning to battle with the Hillclimbers.

Urbana won the contest 53 to 23.

Leading the way for the Golden Gophers was Tate Martino with 10 points. Hayden Schoffner chipped in 5 points. Clayton Patterson added 4 points and rounding out the scoring was AJ Savage and Cam Butler with 2 points each.

Ridgemont travels to face in conference rival Elgin on Monday at 5pm.