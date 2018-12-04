The village of Arlington is looking into finding a way to reduce vandalism at the park and other two other areas.

WFIN Radio reported that the village is considering security measures that will include the purchase of security cameras.

Council members are discussing getting quotes for the cost.

The cameras would be placed at the park, municipal building and water treatment plant.

Dean Glick, Arlington’s street commissioner, informed council that vandals in vehicles tore up grass recently in two areas of the park.