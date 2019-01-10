The elementary loop of the Arlington school building will be open now through Friday March 8 to community members who like to walk for exercise.

Walkers are welcome to use the elementary loop on days school is in session from 6:00 – 7:45 AM and from 7:00 – 8:30 PM.

Walkers should walk the elementary loop of the school only and should not use stairs or other hallways of the building.

On days when there are home basketball games or other performances taking place in the school, no walking is allowed.

Use the multipurpose doors to enter the building in the morning.

You should enter the facility through the new gym doors in the evening.