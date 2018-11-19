An armed robbery occurred at a business in Findlay Sunday.

 

According to a release from the Findlay Police Department, a man entered Great Scot on Main Cross Street and demanded cash from the register after displaying a handgun.

 

The cashier handed him an undisclosed amount of cash, and the suspect fled the store on foot.

 

The suspect was described as a white male wearing white athletic shoes, black stocking hat and a black varsity style jacket.  The jacket had white striping around the wrist and waist areas as well as large white lettering across the back.

 

The incident is under investigation.