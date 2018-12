A DeGraff man could be charged following a hit/skip accident near Bellefontaine late last week.

WPKO Radio reported that 38 year old Gregg Jackson was driving west on County Road 10 at around 8:20 Thursday night when he struck 81 year old Won Cha, who was wearing dark clothes and was walking on the road during a snowstorm.

The driver left the scene, and the accident was reported Friday morning.

Acting on a tip, Jackson was located Friday afternoon, and the incident remains under investigation.