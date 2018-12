A suspected arsonist made an initial appearance in Auglaize County Municipal Court Wednesday.

Hometown Stations reported that bond was set at $500,000 for 19 year old Wesley Slaughter.

He’s accused of setting a building that housed several apartments in downtown Wapakoneta on fire just before Christmas that left around 20 people homeless.

Slaughter has been charged with a first degree felony count of aggravated arson.