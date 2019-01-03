Audrey Mae Nichols, 76, Kenton, passed away around 8:00 am on Tuesday, January 1, 2019, in her home, with her husband by her side, surrounded and cared for by her family.

She was born on December 8, 1942 in Alger, Ohio to Ernest and Cynthia

(Patrick) Lenhart. On August 28, 1958 in Salyersville, Kentucky, she married Bill Nichols, who survives. They celebrated 60 years of marriage this past August. Audrey was retired from Liqui-Box Corporation in Upper Sandusky, Ohio. She loved to spoil her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She loved practical jokes, playing cards and other computer games, and spending time with friends and family.

She was supportive, loving, funny, and a rock to her family.

Bill and Audrey had 3 children, Patty Inman (deceased) of Kenton, Billy

Nichols(deceased) of Upper Sandusky, and Bob (Chastity) Nichols, of Upper Sandusky. She had 9 grandchildren, Missy Newman (Coty Coffman), Galion, April (Cori) Thiel, Kenton, Chris (Laisha) Thiel, Kenton, Scott (Butchy) Thiel(Allison Snyder), Kirby, and Eli Bleau Inman of Kenton, Brittney (Rob) Castle, Kenton, Sophia, Madeline Audrey, and William “Billy” Nichols of Upper Sandusky. Also 8 Great-Grandchildren, Grady and Ava Newman, Brody and Adalynn Thiel, Aliviah Stocklin, Miela and Malic Thiel,and Makavin Woodruff. And her beloved dogs Otie and Rico.

She had 6 siblings, Micheal Lenhart (deceased in infancy), James Lenhart (deceased) of Alger, Ohio, Phyllis (Wayne) Kaiser of Harrod, Ohio, Betty (Buck) Richards, of Lima, Ohio, Pauline Wisecup (deceased) of Kenton, Ohio, Marlene Naglich (deceased) of Pago, TX, Shirley Combs (deceased) of Kenton, Ohio, and Gladys (Gary) Sheets (deceased) of Kenton, Ohio.

A celebration of life gathering will be held at a later date.

