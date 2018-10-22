Deputies with the Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on S.R. 703 to start this past weekend.

During the course of the traffic stop, Deputies learned there was a passenger, hiding in the vehicle, and was armed. After multiple attempts, Deputies made contact with the subject and he came out of hiding. The man was later placed into custody without further incident.

He was identified as 36 year old Cory D. Gross, who had outstanding warrants for his arrest for 3 counts of Possession of Drugs. All 3 counts are Felony of the 4th degree.

Gross is also wanted by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office for Violation of a Court Order, and he is also wanted by the State of Missouri for Property Damage.

Gross is currently being held at the Auglaize County Corrections Center without Bond.