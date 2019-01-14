The Auglaize/Mercer Counties Drug Coalition will hold the annual community update meeting Friday, January 18, 2019 at Joint Township Hospital, St. Mary’s.

The Coalition has been in existence for 5 years with the Mission Statement of:

Our mission is to promote and support the concept of drug free communities in our counties so our citizens can prosper without the problems of drug abuse and addiction.

Over 80 community leaders have been invited to the event to understand the newest programming and development in the Auglaize and Mercer County areas in regards to drug abuse prevention and treatment.

The Auglaize/Mercer Counties Drug Coalition Annual Community Update Meeting:

Friday, January 18, 2019

2:00pm – 3:30pm

Joint Township Hospital, St. Mary’s, Ohio

Conference Rooms 1 & 2