Sam Quinones, author of “Dreamland: The True Tale of America’s Opiate Epidemic,” will deliver a talk at noon Oct. 18 in the Freed Center for the Performing Arts at Ohio Northern University.

The talk is free and open to the public.

“Dreamland,” which was published in 2015, chronicles how the drug epidemic tore apart the once thriving community of Portsmouth, Ohio.

Ohio Northern has made addressing the opioid epidemic a point of emphasis this academic year.

The University has formed the Northern Opioid Alliance, and several staff and faculty members are involved in area communities, joining with leaders in crafting responses to the opioid epidemic in our region.