The average gas price around Hardin County dropped eight cents a gallon since last Monday.

AAA reported the average price in our region today was $1.91 a gallon, compared to $1.99 last week.

The cheapest average is in Auglaize County at $1.85 a gallon, and the highest is Union County’s $2.03 a gallon.

Ohio’s average price for a gallon of regular grade gas increased a few cents to $1.95, and the National average was at $2.24, compared to last week’s $2.27.